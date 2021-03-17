Report: Boardman man threatened to kill neighbor after argument over noise

The victim said Bukowski mentioned having a knife and that he was going to kill him

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing several charges after his neighbor reported that he threatened to kill him after an argument over noise.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, officers were called to an apartment in the 6300 block of South Ave., where they received a report of a man with a knife who had reportedly made threats.

Police said they found the suspect, Eric Bukowski, 40, inside an apartment, though he had no knife at the time. According to a police report, Bukowski would not obey the commands of officers initially and struggled with them before he was threatened with a Taser.

Officers eventually took Bukowski into custody and noted in their report that a large kitchen knife was sitting on the kitchen counter and a beer bottle was smashed by the front door.

Bukowski’s neighbor told police that he yelled at Bukowski earlier because Bukowski had been banging on the wall of the apartment. He said his 15-month-old child was sleeping at the time, and he yelled at Bukowski to quiet down, according to the report.

The neighbor told police instead that Bukowski started banging on his door, as well as his son’s bedroom window. He said Bukowski became enraged when he told him that he was going to call the police and said Bukowski mentioned having a knife. He said he heard the sound of something being smashed and Bukowski yelling, “Hail Satan! I’m going to kill you.”

According to the report, the victim never saw a knife but he feared for his life.

Police said Bukowski was screaming during his arrest that he shouldn’t be arrested.

He is charged with aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business in Boardman.