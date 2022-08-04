BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was taken into custody Wednesday at a Youngstown home on a burglary warrant had a stolen lawn mower from the South Avenue Home Depot, reports said.

Randall Vecchio, 57, of Moherman Avenue in Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on separate charges of theft and breaking and entering.

Vecchio was taken into custody at his home about 3:50 p.m. on a warrant charging him with breaking into a Tippecanoe Road home early Tuesday morning.

As Vecchio was being taken into custody, officers noticed a brand new lawn mower in the back of his pickup truck that matched the description of a tractor taken about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Home Depot on South Avenue.

It appeared that someone had cut a lock in the cage area on the side of the store where the lawn mower was stored, reports said. Reports said when questioned by police, Vecchio said he had borrowed it several times but refused to say who he borrowed it from.

On Tuesday, police were called about 8:35 a.m. to the 4000 block of Tippecanoe Road for a report of a break-in. The homeowner showed police surveillance video on his phone that showed a man entering his home as the alarm went off, and then the camera went black like the alarm was disabled.

Police found a back door forced open, but no one was inside, reports said. Reports said it appeared that someone also tried to open two windows to get in.

Mahoning County court records show Vecchio has a record stretching back to 1988.