Report: Beef jerky, underwear, electronics stolen during Boardman burglary

Police say two burglars broke into Family Dollar on Market Street

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say two burglars were seen on surveillance video stealing beef jerky, underwear and electronics after breaking into the Family Dollar on Market Street.

The burglary happened just before 2:30 a.m. November 26.

Police said the men were seen on surveillance video trying to break the front door of the business with unknown objects. After little success, they were able to kick open the door.

Police were notified of the burglary by the business’s alarm company, but the men were gone by the time officers arrived.

According to a police report, the men appeared to have taken beef jerky, underwear and electronics, including USB charging cables.

They were inside the store for less than 10 minutes, the report stated.

Police are investigating.