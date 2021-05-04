Report: BB guns found during traffic stop in Warren during shooting investigation

The driver was charged with failure to comply and driving under suspension

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren reported finding BB guns after pulling over a car full of kids during an investigation of BB gun shootings in the city.

Officers had been called to Haymaker Avenue NW early Monday morning for a report that a small silver car with kids in it had been involved in shots fired at a house from a BB gun. Officers say the caller reported that the same car had been involved in previous incidents in which shots were fired at his truck and a plastic barrier on his porch.

Police said while they were in the area, they spotted a silver Nissan. They tried to catch up with the vehicle but reported that it traveled away quickly in an attempt to evade a traffic stop.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle on Oak Street, according to a police report.

Police said there were five people in the car as well as three BB gun pistols, two BB gun rifles, two Splat R Ball guns, slingshot ammo, BBs and orange Splat balls.

The driver, 19-year-old Alexavier Broadus, was taken into custody on a failure to comply charge, as well as a driving under suspension charge.

The kids were taken to the police station and turned over to their guardians.

Additional charges may be pending.

The report noted that Brookfield and Howland police have also reported incidents with the suspects in the past few days.