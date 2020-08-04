Report: Austintown mom left toddler alone to play Pokemon Go outside

Austintown police said the child was left alone in a Pack 'n Play with no supervision

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman is facing a child endangering charge after police say she left her toddler home alone to play Pokemon Go.

Police arrested 21-year-old Brittni Furr around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after being sent to an apartment in the 4800 block of Westchester Dr. for a report of a child screaming.

A caller reported that they heard a woman yell “shut up” while the child was screaming in the apartment. Witnesses then told police that they saw a man and woman leave the apartment around 8 p.m. and said they hadn’t returned, though the child was continuously screaming, according to a police report.

Police had maintenance unlock the door and reported finding a 1-year-old child alone inside a Pack ‘n Play with no monitoring device. Police said the child had a soiled diaper and had thrown up on his leg and bedding.

Police said Furr, the child’s mother, returned home with a man at 9:57 p.m.

She told police that they had been playing Pokemon Go, a mobile game, outside for 15 minutes. When police informed her that it had been longer than that, she said she “lost track of time,” according to a police report.

Police arrested Furr on a child endangering charge and contacted Children Services. The child was turned over to his grandmother, according to the report.

