Report: Austintown mom charged after child found wandering for second time

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown mother is facing a child endangering charge after police say her 3-year-old child was found wandering alone in the township for the second time.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the toddler was spotted walking down the middle of Cedarwood Drive with his dog. A woman reported that the boy walked by her house, crying for his “mommy” and that she had taken him to her house to find out where he lived.

The woman reported that she had been talking to the boy for about 20 minutes before police arrived.

Police said the boy’s mother, 22-year-old Cheyanne Busse, was then spotted looking for the boy on Northfield Drive. When told the boy was a street over, Busse stated, “I’m going to jail,” according to a police report.

She told police that she had been sleeping with the front door locked and that her son must have unlocked the door and left with their dog. She admitted that she had been arrested recently on a child endangering charge in Trumbull County and that Children Services has an open case on her, the report stated.

Police took Busse into custody on a child endangering charge and released her on a summons to appear in court.