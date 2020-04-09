Report: Austintown man faces additional charges after skipping sentencing hearing

Spragling was set to be sentenced on drug and weapon charges, but he failed to appear at his sentencing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who skipped a March 11 sentencing in Mahoning County Common Pleas was arrested Wednesday evening after he was spotted at a vacant house.

Lamott Spragling, 53, of Austintown, is in the Mahoning County Jail on new charges of possession of heroin and possession of drugs after an officer spotted him standing next to a car in the drive of a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Indianola Avenue.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 7 p.m. spotted Spragling and a woman standing next to the car when he drove by. When he turned around, the woman was gone but the officer could see Spragling walking away.

The officer caught up to Spragling on Cooper Street and took him into custody, reports said. When he was searched, the officer reported finding two pipes, two straws, two vials with white powder inside and a bag of heroin.

Spragling was set to be sentenced by Judge Maureen Sweeney on drug and weapon charges, but he failed to appear at his sentencing hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The driver of the car was issued a warning for criminal trespassing. Both men refused to identify the woman.