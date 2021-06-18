Report: Ashtabula man faces charges after breaking into Campbell home, resisting arrest

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ashtabula man is facing multiple charges, accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Campbell early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Gordon Avenue on a report of the caller’s screen door opening and closing repeatedly.

While investigating around the home, police found a broken window on the rear enclosed porch. Inside, police found a man, later identified as Dieken Smith, 32, bleeding from his face, according to a report. Police attempted to enter the enclosed porch, but the door was locked.

A report said Smith repeatedly ignored officers’ calls to open the door. Smith attempted to climb through the broken window but grabbed the curtain rod, pulling it down, police say. Smith then sat in front of the door, according to the report.

The caller let police in through a rear door that led to the enclosed porch.

When police entered the porch, the report said Smith again refused commands and would not sit. An officer approached Smith from behind, utilized a “side heel kick” to the back of Smith’s leg, grabbed Smith and forced him to the ground, police say.

On the ground, Smith continued to resist and attempted to push himself up, a report said. Police held him down, and Smith was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Police reported that the officer cut his finger on glass from the broken window while Smith was resisting arrest.

After being handcuffed, Smith continued to be uncooperative and went limp, refusing to stand, the report said, and two officers had to lift him and escort him to the cruiser while Smith dragged his feet trying to stop them. Police reported they also had to use force to place Smith into the cruiser.

Police did a final check on the home, speaking with several individuals inside who stated Smith was their friend and was with them earlier in the night.

Smith was transported to the Campbell Police Department and then to the Mahoning County Jail where he is being held without bond.

He faces multiple charges including criminal trespassing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Smith was scheduled to appear in Campbell Municipal Court Friday morning.