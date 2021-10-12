Report: Arrests made after guns found in stolen vehicle in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Township police reported finding guns inside a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to an Austintown police report, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Youngstown on Mahoning Avenue near N. Meridian Road. They stopped the vehicle’s occupants as they pulled into a driveway on N. Dunlap Avenue.

Police reported finding two loaded guns inside the vehicle, one of which had been reported stolen as well.

Police arrested the driver, 20-year-old Brian James, on a charge of improper handling of a firearm.

Two juveniles were also arrested on receiving stolen property charges, while a third was charged with a curfew violation.