Report: Arrest during Youngstown gunfire investigation came after chase

Reports said the suspect jumped out of the driver’s seat of a car that witnesses said was involved in the gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested by police early Wednesday morning after officers received several gunfire calls in a South Side Youngstown neighborhood. He had to be stunned while he was trying to run away from police, according to a report.

Additionally, a home in the 200 block of East Boston was damaged by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Robert Manigault, 25, of North Bon Air Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on drug and obstruction charges after he was arrested following a foot chase about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Reports said Manigault jumped out of the driver’s seat of a car that witnesses said was involved in the gunfire. He ran away until police stunned him. Officers found $198 cash and a bag of cocaine on him, reports said.

Two women in the car with Manigault said they had no idea why he would be arrested. They said he was just giving them a ride. They were both released.

A police dog searched for a gun but could not find one.

Just before Manigault was arrested, police were called to the 200 block of East Boston Avenue for a gunfire call. Witnesses there told that police someone in a car fired several shots at a home then drove off.

Officers then received several more gunfire calls in the area, reports said.

The bullet damage on East Boston was found after Manigault was arrested