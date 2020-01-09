Report: Armed intruders stole weapons from Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the theft of weapons during a reported home invasion in Warren.

Wednesday night, a 20-year-old men reported that armed intruders entered his home in the 800 block of Comstock St. SW. He said the unknown men were wearing ski masks and black clothing.

He said they entered through an unlocked door, and one of them pointed a gun at him and ordered him to the floor. The other man, he said, ran into a room that contained his father’s belongings.

He said as the men left, his dog chased after them. The dog later returned to the home, according to a police report.

The man’s father, the homeowner, was called to look through the room. He reported his firearms, including a Smith and Wesson pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and multiple air soft guns were missing, the report stated.

Police noted that an Apple laptop and other electronics were untouched and in plain view.