Report: Argument about existence of God led to fatal Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A coroner’s report says a man was shot to death last month on Youngstown’s south side after he told the suspect he didn’t believe in God.

The report says that a witness was inside a 513 Lakewood Ave. home April 12 when he heard Marcus Turnage, 38, and Jillian Russell, 36, talking about God.

Reports said the witness told investigators that Russell became “enraged” after Turnage told her he didn’t believe in God, then the witness heard several gunshots.

Turnage managed to say, “Why did you do that?” before he died, the witness told police.

The coroner’s report ruled the death a homicide. It said Turnage was shot three times.

Russell ran to a field across the street and hid the gun next to a large cross, reports said.

Police found three shell casings inside the home, reports said.

Police found the gun as well as another and arrested Russell at the scene. She is in the Mahoning County Jail after her arraignment in municipal court on $1 million bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for June 16.

Police said Turnage was a family friend of Russell’s.