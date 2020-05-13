Report: Angry customer spit in Warren store, hit woman with pepper spray

An employee said the woman was upset about the price of cigars and later accused her of stealing her ID

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to Fast Fuel in Warren on Tuesday morning after reports that an angry customer sprayed pepper spray on a woman inside.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. at the store at 1514 Parkman Road NW.

According to a police report, one of the employees called police to report that an angry customer wouldn’t leave the store. The employee said the customer was upset about the price of cigars — $6.40 — which she said was too much.

Police said the suspect left prior to officers’ arrival, however, not before she spit on the plastic window in front of the counter and then sprayed pepper spray, which hit a woman in the store.

The employee told police that the suspect angrily left the store but had returned five minutes later, accusing her of stealing her state ID card. The employee said she responded that she didn’t have the ID, at which time the suspect tried to go behind the counter and later got out the pepper spray, spraying it in the store.

Police were able to get a photo of the suspect from surveillance video in the store, according to a police report. They’re investigating the incident.