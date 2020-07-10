Report: 6-year-old grabs crack pipe, runs around parking lot during Warren arrest

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest scene in Warren turned even more dangerous after a child grabbed a crack pipe and took off, police say.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:16 p.m. Thursday to the Aldi parking lot on Parkman Road on reports of two people who appeared incapacitated with a child.

Officers say they found Jhordan Murray, 28, of Atwater, inside the car, and also detained a man who was walking toward the car when police arrived.

A child was also discovered in the back seat.

Police say they saw Murray put a syringe up her shorts leg as they approached the car.

While officers were dealing with Murray, they say the 6-year-old child jumped into the front seat, grabbed a crack pipe and started running around the parking lot.

Officers were able to catch the child and he was turned over to Portage County Children Servcies.

Police say they found fentanyl in the car and Suboxone strips in Murray’s purse.

The woman was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on drug and child endangering charges.