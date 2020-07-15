Report: 3 victims shot in Warren, police investigating

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three men went to the hospital for gunshot-related injuries after a shooting in Warren Tuesday night.

According to a police report, officers received a report that shots were fired in the area of the 2400 block of Willow Dr. SW, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said one of the victims was transferred to Trumbull Regional Medical Center before officers arrived. Another victim arrived there later, and a third victim went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

The victims, listed in a police report as 28-year-old Keith McKenzie, 25-year-old Trez-mar Johnson, and 18-year-old Jordan Brantley, had non-life-threatening injuries. They’re expected to recover.

