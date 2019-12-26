Report: 3 stabbed after fight with knives in Boardman

A man said he was cut while trying to break up a fight between his ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend, who were both hurt as well

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly happened after a fight between a man’s girlfriend and ex-girlfriend.

Police were notified of the incident after three victims showed up at St. Elizabeth in Boardman early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, a 30-year-old man was trying to break up a fight between his current girlfriend and ex-girlfriend when he was cut on the arm.

The fight happened at a house in the 7400 block of Huntington Drive, the report states.

Police said the man’s girlfriend had a serious cut on her hand.

The ex-girlfriend had several cuts on her head and hand. She told police the argument started because she didn’t want to leave her children while her ex’s current girlfriend was there.

She claimed the current girlfriend clawed at her face and grabbed two knives, charging at her.

She said she was able to grab one of the knives, which is how she cut her hand. She said she was able to cut the current girlfriend in self-defense.

The victims then drove to the hospital separately, according to the report.

Charges haven’t been filed yet.