Report: 2 women charged with prostitution in Austintown; child brought along

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women are facing prostitution charges after undercover police answered online ads for sex.

Abby Pierson, 25, of Salineville and Taylor Phifer, 25, of Youngstown, were arrested Tuesday at about 9 p.m. at a motel off of Route 46, near Interstate 80.

According to a police report, Pierson arranged to meet with an undercover Austintown police officer to engage in sex. In text messages to the officer, Pierson laid out terms for various sexual acts at a price tag of $130, the report stated.

Police say Pierson was dropped off at the motel by a man and a woman who went to a nearby Taco Bell to get something to eat while waiting for Pierson.

Pierson told officers that the woman in the car, later identified as 21-Taylor Phifer, of Youngstown, arranges “dates” for her because she needs a place to live.

Pierson was arrested at the motel on charges of soliciting, falsification and possession of criminal tools. A magnum condom was seized as evidence.

Officers located the car that was used to drive Pierson to the motel in the back parking lot of the nearby Taco Bell where they found Phifer, her 2-year-old child and a man inside.

Police discovered that the text message exchange that set up the meeting at Motel 8 came from Phifer’s phone. They also found several messages on her phone lining up other sexual encounters for money, the report stated.

Phifer was arrested on charges of promoting prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

The child was turned over to the man in the car at Phifer’s request.

While Pierson told officers that the man in the car beats her if she refuses dates and receives all the money from the encounters, he was not arrested at the time of this report.

Phifer denied any knowledge of Pierson meeting anyone to engage in sex for money.