Report: 2 facing charges after children left alone in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman in Warren are facing child endangering charges after police say they left three children alone.

According to a police report, officers were called about 2:45 p.m Friday to the 1400 block of Fifth St. SW on reports of children home alone.

When officers arrived, they found three children, 10, 7 and 6 home alone.

Through their investigation, officers discovered that the younger children did not go to school because they slept in and that the parents, Ryan Marsalis and Autumn Hunt, left after the older child went to school.

After about an hour, Hunt and Marsalis arrived and Hunt told officers they went to a title office trying to get the title to a vehicle switched, the report stated.

Hunt told offers she didn’t know why she left the children alone, according to the police report.

Hunt was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on two counts of child endangering. Marsalis was booked on one count of child endangering.