YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating the robbery of a pharmacy in which pills were stolen.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the 2846 Mahoning Ave. CVS Pharmacy.

Reports said a man dressed in all black with a nylon mask over his face and a female accomplice took money and over 1,700 Oxycodone pills.