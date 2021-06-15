Report: 14-year-old driver charged after hitting car in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police charged a 14-year-old driver with hitting a car in Girard and trying to leave the area.

According to a police report, the teen was driving a 2012 Chevy Impala that backed into another car on E. Broadway Avenue Sunday evening.

Police stopped the three people inside the first car and identified a 14-year-old boy as the driver.

Police also reported finding a cup in that car with pills in it. The pills were taken as evidence for testing.

Police charged the driver with no operator’s license, improper backing and leaving the scene of an accident. Investigators also charged a 16-year-old girl with wrongful entrustment.

They were released to their parents.

