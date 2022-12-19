CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a 13-year-old boy led officers on a chase Sunday night in a stolen vehicle.

At around 8:30 p.m., an officer spotted a Jeep Commander at a stop sign in the area of Park Drive and 12th Street. According to a police report, the Jeep had been reported stolen recently from an address in the 300 block of Penhale Ave.

Police say they tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away, eastbound on Park Drive. This led to a chase that continued down several streets, according to the report.

Police said while they were on Penhale Avenue, the driver of the stolen vehicle drove the Jeep off the road and through a grass field. The vehicle then continued westbound on Penhale Avenue and turned down 6th Street.

From 6th Street, the vehicle went off the road again, nearly hitting a fence before coming off on Porter and then turning onto 13th Street, the report stated.

The vehicle then went off the road again, driving between houses on Porter and Sanderson avenues and hitting a porch, grill and lawn chairs in the area, the report stated.

After driving through several yards and another grass field, police say the Jeep crashed at the intersection of 12th Street and Sanderson Avenue. The driver then got out of the car and ran away, leading to a foot chase.

An officer hit the suspect with a stun gun and took him into custody in the backyard of the 300 block of 12th Street.

Police later identified the driver as a 13-year-old boy. They took him to the hospital and charged him with driving without a license, no seatbelt and reckless operation. Criminal charges are pending through the Juvenile Justice Center, the report stated.