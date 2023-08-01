(WKBN) — Police in Boardman and Canfield have revealed that at least 10 total people have had their cars broken into and had their belongings stolen.

According to police reports, the Canfield Police Department was called to the Canfield Swim & Tennis Club in the 500 block of North Briarcliff Drive around 5 p.m. Monday.

Officers said that multiple vehicles had their windows smashed and their belongings there were stolen. Among the items stolen were money, purses, credit cards and clothes.

In addition, two more vehicles were broken into at the Boardman Tennis & Swim Club on Monday. Officers were called to the 6900 block of West Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.

Reports said that a woman was leaving the club when she noticed that her back passenger-side window was broken into. She also noticed that the same thing had happened to another vehicle that was in the lot.

Police said that two different purses and three different pairs of glasses were stolen from the vehicles. In one of the purses, reports said there were passports stolen from them.

These incidents are under investigation by both Boardman and Canfield officers.

The police chief of Mill Creek Park Police Department said that multiple vehicles were also broken into on Monday, but police reports weren’t released as of Tuesday.

The incidents are under investigation. Police have not stated if they believe the thefts are related or not.