WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Windham man was jailed after police say he led them on a chase on a motorcycle before taking off on foot.

Freddie Rutherford, Jr., 39, was charged with hit-skip, failure to comply, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, tail light violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police reports, an officer was near Warren Harding High School around 1:50 a.m. Friday when he heard a loud exhaust. Shortly after, he saw a motorcycle with a loud exhaust driving at a fast rate of speed.

The report states that the driver, later identified as Rutherford, began driving and turning at high rates of speed with no turn signals. Once police ran his plate number, it came back as a “bad plate,” according to the report.

Officers tried to pull Rutherford over but say he refused to stop, taking police on a chase through multiple roads including U.S. 422 and North Road. Police say he was driving as fast as 80 mph.

At one point, police say he was driving in the wrong lane and almost struck another vehicle. Rutherford drove into the parking lot of Isaac’s Drive-Thru and as he was trying to exit, he hit a curb and crashed. Then, he got up and took off running, according to a report.

Police say he ran behind Vapor Kings and jumped a fence. By this point, additional units were called in, including a K-9 officer.

Police were able to spot Rutherford in a wooded area and ordered him to show his hands. He was told if he didn’t listen, the K-9 would be deployed. The report states he did not comply and that the K-9 was deployed and bit Rutherford.

Rutherford was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds as well as chest pains. He was also given naloxone because began to experience signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose.

Police reported finding a screwdriver, a digital scale, a white powdery substance and two small plastic bags containing a brown powdery substance and white rock-like substance on Rutherford. It was also found that he had a warrant for his arrest issued out of Portage County as well as for a parole violation.

Rutherford was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.