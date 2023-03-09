GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman told Girard Police on Friday that she was the victim of an online job scam.

The victim told police that she applied for a job on Indeed with a company called Carbon Health.

When she received a notification that she got the job, she received a Microsoft Teams call from a man who asked her to send him checks so that software could be purchased for her to do the job from home. The man could not be seen on the call.

The woman was instructed to write “For bank name Deposit Only” on the checks that were each worth $1,000 and $500. Reports said that the first check cleared, but the second one did not. Police said that the checks were sent to Oyebamire International LLC. on February 27.

The victim provided police with checks, copies of the emails containing the checks, copies of the emails containing the checks and contact numbers for the accused scammer.

This incident is under investigation by the detective bureau.