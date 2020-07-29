Replica movie vehicles, owned by former Braking Point owner, to be auctioned off

They were seized as part of an investigation into Medicaid fraud by Ryan Sheridan in 2018

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Three replicas of famous movie vehicles will be auctioned off at Skipco Auto Auction in Stark County Saturday.

The vehicles include a replica Batmobile built from a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Custom, a replica Ecto-1 from the movie “Ghostbusters” built from a 1959 Cadillac, and a 1981 replica DeLorean from “Back to the Future.”

They were seized as part of an investigation into Medicaid fraud by Ryan Sheridan in 2018.

“These are part of a few of the assets, in addition to some other ones that were seized. They were forfeited to the United States and now we are here to sell them,” said Janet Duncan, with the U.S Marshals in Cleveland.

Sheridan owned Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown. He is now serving 90 months in prison.

“The proceeds from the sale of these vehicles and the other assets that were seized will be deposited into the Department of Justice asset forfeiture fund and it can be used to restore Medicaid from the money that was stolen,” Duncan said.

A total of seven cars were seized as part of the investigation. The four others have been sold.

Law enforcement also recovered cash, an investment account and two homes. They are still working on liquidating the investment account. One house sold and the other is still on the market.

“We’ve had these cars since 2018, so we’ve had them for a while,” Duncan said.

There’s no starting price yet. Duncan said they are using a professional auctioneer to determine where the bidding will start. She also said public interest will play a factor in the price.

“We’ve had a lot of interest, calls, media, a lot of interest in these vehicles, so we are hoping to get that type of interest on Saturday,” Duncan said.

When it comes to her favorite, she said she didn’t have one.

“I like them all. I can’t bid, but I’ll be there to sell them.”

Doors open at 7:45 a.m. and bidding begins at 9.

You can watch the auction on Skipco Auto Auction’s Facebook page. You can also bid online, but you must register at Skipco.com.

Attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines at the auction.

More stories from WKBN.com: