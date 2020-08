The project is expected to be finished in December

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers and pedestrians will be dealing with a bridge closure in Hubbard starting later this month.

Starting August 17, the Myron Street bridge will be closed to all traffic while crews work on a replacement project.

The detour will be N. Main Street to W. Liberty Street to Caroline Avenue.

Stewart Avenue, Jackson Street and Rebecca Avenue can be used by cars, but semi-trucks must use the recommended detour.

The project is expected to be finished in December.