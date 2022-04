EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Progress is being made to repair a deteriorating bridge in East Liverpool.

WKBN first reported on the problem with the Elizabeth Street Bridge in 2017. It needed to be replaced and was causing headaches for drivers and ambulance services.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website, construction on it started last summer and cost around $2.4 million.

The website also said it’s expected to be done by July 31.