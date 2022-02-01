YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It could take a while before deteriorating conditions in the basement of the Youngstown Police Department are repaired.

The Patrolmen’s Association shared pictures of the crumbling concrete, cracking walls and exposed steel rebar and pipes.

Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho said officials are aware of the situation and have started the process of getting things fixed.

“A couple of weeks ago, we went down with a structural engineer from M.S. Consultants and we took a look at the building. Initially, he is going to give us a proposal to do a detailed structural analysis of it and we will go from there,” Shasho said.

Shasho said while there will be risks of material falling from the walls and ceiling, he has not been given any warnings that the structure is in any immediate danger of collapse.

The police union has filed a grievance calling the conditions “hazardous” and “unsafe.”

Mayor Tito Brown responded to the grievance by saying that review of the specific issues highlighted by the police union has been well underway for “some time” in terms of inspection and safety analysis.

“Preliminary information from structural inspections have found the building integrity to be sound and secure,” Brown wrote.