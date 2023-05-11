YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Center Street Bridge in Youngstown will be getting some repairs.

From Monday, May 15 – Friday, May 19, from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Youngstown Street Department and Mahoning County Highway Engineers will be working to repair pressure relief joints on the bridge.

The bridge will have restricted lanes during this time. Drivers are urged to use caution and look out for workers when traveling over the bridge.

The bridge last saw repairs in May 2022. The bridge is actually three bridges with six expansion joints.