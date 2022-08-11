BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Work will be done soon to fix issues caused by shifting shale at the Brookfield Local Schools’ building.

The district opened the new K-12 school building in 2011, but issues were discovered after the build. It was built on shifting shale, causing the middle school hallway to crack and the roof also needs to be repaired.

Contractors with Schirmer Construction in North Olmsted were at the building on Thursday. They will begin work in the next week to increase drainage on the outside of the middle school building, according to Superintendent Toby Gibson.

Gibson said the work will be done over two summers.

“They’re going to work on the outside of the middle school hallway to kind of reduce water around the building, increase drainage, those types of things,” he said.

Next summer, crews will begin digging up the middle school floor and the affected areas in order to make repairs.

Gibson said the hope is that all of the work will be done next year.

The district is also in the middle of a civil suit against the architect of the original project and the company that studied the ground, alleging a breach of contract. That case is still being heard in a Trumbull County court, with a jury trial scheduled in September.

The district is receiving some money from the state for the project but also has to pay a portion of the repair costs.