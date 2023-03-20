YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway to fix the fire escape at Youngstown City Hall after an inspection discovered it was unsafe.

Deputy Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho says it has been over 10 years since it was repaired.

Crews will begin by sandblasting and prepping surfaces on all seven stories. Once that’s done, a structural engineer will identify what needs to be repaired.

Shasho expects those repairs to be minor.

“I’m anticipating minor, minor repairs. Some splice plates and repair some welds. I think that’s the extent of it. We’re not talking about replacing the whole thing or anything,” Shasho said.

It will take about four months to fix all of the problems. Until then, city council is moving its meetings to the Covelli Centre. People can watch the meetings on the city’s YouTube channel.