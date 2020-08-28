Rep. Tim Ryan to hold voter registration, absentee ballot drive Saturday

The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10 locations throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Summit, Stark and Portage counties

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Representative Tim Ryan and his reelection campaign will hold a safe voter registration and absentee ballot drive on Saturday.

The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10 locations throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Summit, Stark and Portage counties.

Volunteers for the Ryan for Congress campaign will be provided with hand sanitizer and PPE and guidelines to ensure a safe environment for all participants.

“I’m excited to see so many volunteers ready to help voters register and request absentee ballots,” Ryan said. “This is a pivotal moment in our history and we need everyone to participate in this year’s election. Your vote is your voice in our Democracy and we need to hear from you so step up, register, request a ballot and vote.

Residents may register to vote or request absentee ballots Saturday at the following locations in each county:

Mahoning County: McDonalds – 5526 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown The Federal – 110 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

Trumbull County Trumbull County Democratic Party HQ – Niles Trumbull County Democratic Party HQ – Cortland

Summit County Drive Thru Candidates Event CWA Hall – 2650 S Arlington Rd, Akron

Stark County Stark County Democratic Party Headquarters

Portage County Portage Dems HQ – Ravenna – 210 S. Meridian Street Dan Smith Park – Kent – E. Erie Street Atwater Pavilion/School Park – Atwate



