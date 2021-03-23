Rep. Tim Ryan testifies for Delphi retirees and against program that limits gov’t workers’ retirement

Ryan is supporting retired Delphi employees who have been fighting for their pension benefits for 12 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, testified Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee.

Ryan is supporting retired Delphi employees who have been fighting for their pension benefits for 12 years.

In 2009, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) terminated the pensions of the salaried employees of Delphi. A group of retirees has filed lawsuits to receive their full pensions.

“For over 12 years, I have been trying to fix an injustice done to the salaried pensions of Delphi Automotive,” Ryan said. “These reductions have had a profoundly negative effect on individual retirees, their families and communities.”

Ryan testified that the direct impact to the Mahoning Valley in connection to the retirees’ lost pensions is over $57 million, annually.

Also Tuesday, Ryan testified on the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), which limits social security income for government workers or those who work for an employer in another country.

Workers who receive a government pension could have their social security and disability benefits reduced.

You can watch Ryan’s full testimony in the video player.