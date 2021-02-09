Rep. Tim Ryan talks to Japan base commander about missing Hubbard man

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, talked with the base commander in Japan where a local man was reported missing.

Ryan talked with Colonel Andrew Campbell, base commander at Yokota Air Base, about the disappearance of 34-year-old Trevor Balint.

Balint was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 1. He teaches high school students at the Yokota Air Base.

His wife Britni, who’s from Brookfield, is a defense department analyst on the base.

Ryan said his conversation with Colonel Campbell was productive and received an update.

“Trevor’s disappearance is deeply disturbing. I will do everything in my power to help expedite this investigation and hopefully bring a positive resolution to this difficult situation. Colonel Campbell assured me that the United States military and Japanese authorities are doing everything in their power to find answers and bring an end to this nightmare for the Balint family,” Ryan said.

Ryan said Colonel Campbell will keep the Balint family updated at all times and said that they are in constant communication.

“I will continue to closely monitor this situation and remain in close contact with military leadership at Yokota Air Base and the Balint family,” Ryan said.