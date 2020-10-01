Rep. Tim Ryan releases letter sent to President Trump on half of Delphi workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, D- 13th District, released a letter Wednesday he and Congressman Mike Turner, R-10th District, sent to President Trump on behalf of retired Delphi workers.

During Trump’s visit to Ohio last week, Governor Mike DeWine and Turner personally asked the President to intervene in the matter while they were aboard Air Force One.

Wednesday, Ryan released a letter he and Turner penned five days after Trump’s visit, reiterating their request for the President to address the workers’ plight. That letter said in part:

We strongly encourage you to intervene on behalf of the Delphi Salaried Retirees to ensure that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) restores the retirees’ pensions to the greatest extent possible and makes the retirees whole. Your intervention will provide a just and equitable resolution to a difficult and harmful situation. Congressman Tim Ryan and Congressman Mike Turner

READ THE ENTIRE LETTER HERE

Bruce Gump, vice chairman of Delphi Salaried Retirees Association (DSRA), thanked the lawmakers for their efforts in bringing the issue before the President.

We are grateful to Congressman Ryan and Congressman Turner of Dayton for working together to gain the president’s attention and his support to restore our full pensions. This will affect thousands of Americans who “worked hard and played by the rules” but 11 years ago lost what they worked decades to earn. Our pension plan was always well funded and can pay our full pensions without using any taxpayer money. The letter simply asks the president to work with the PBGC to pay our full pensions using the funds already available to them from the assets taken from our plan. We, our families and our communities have suffered long enough; it is long past time to fix this. Bruce Gump, vice chairman Delphi Salaried Workers Association

More than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees saw their pensions eliminated in 2009 during the Obama administration’s taxpayer-funded General Motors bankruptcy bailout.

Retirees have sued the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) and the issue has been tied up in litigation ever since.

