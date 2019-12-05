Rep. Tim Ryan praises new GM facility, despite previous criticisms

Ryan says he's hoping the new battery plant will help the growth of the energy incubator in Warren

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan was one of those who were harshly critical of GM executives for closing the Lordstown Complex.

But on Thursday, he was praising the decision to open a new facility to create jobs for the future.

“The work that, you know, Governor DeWine, myself and others have been trying to position our communities, is to the industries that are gonna grow in the future. So that you can get a job at one of these places and actually stay there for a long time, with some security and a good wage. A battery plant is just that,” said Congressman Ryan.

Ryan says he’s hoping the new battery plant will help the growth of the energy incubator in Warren.