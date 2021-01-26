Rep. Tim Ryan part of first hearings on Capitol riot

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioting supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Historians say Trump’s legacy and his electoral undoing will be largely shaped by rhetoric aimed at stirring his largely white base that tugged at the long-frayed strands of race relations in America. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been almost three weeks since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., leaving five people, including a police officer, dead and millions of dollars in damage

Lawmakers held the first hearing Tuesday on the rioting. Among those attending was Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, who chairs the subcommittee that funds the Capitol Police.

Ryan said there were no solutions Tuesday, calling it “the beginning of the beginning.”

“There are still a lot of questions that are out there that need to be teased out. It’s gonna need some more investigation, and I know we are going to do that, but I think it was important that we started it,” Ryan said.

Ryan says one of the issues lawmakers want to answer is why police admit now they knew something would happen but were not prepared to prevent it or take action once it started.