Rep. Tim Ryan officially announces name change for Youngstown VA clinic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local Vietnam Veteran who was a champion for the rights of disabled people is being honored.

The new VA clinic in Youngstown is being named after Major Carl Nunziato. Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, officially announced the naming of the center during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Nunziato overcame great obstacles when he returned home from war. He lost both of his legs and came home to less than a warm welcome.

“We were spit on. We were called baby killers and war mongers,” Nunziato said.

Now in a wheelchair, getting around town for basic needs was a challenge, and it was almost impossible just to go inside a building, Nunziato explained.

“When I came back, I could not get into my doctor’s office. My dentist was down two flights of stairs. My church had 15 steps going up. There was a six-inch curb around every parking lot for water control, and a six-inch curb to a person in a wheelchair is like the Chinese Wall,” Nunziato said.

Nunziato also need medical treatment. That wasn’t easy, either. There was one nurse who came down from Cleveland once a week to see veterans in Youngstown.

“A nurse comes into a building four hours a week. Into a building that was not barrier-free. If I was in my wheelchair, I couldn’t get into the building,” Nunziato said.

It took 10 days for him to see a doctor, and he had to make the drive to the Cleveland Clinic to be seen. Nunziato couldn’t understand with so many veterans returning home over the years that there wasn’t a facility closer to home to treat them. That was when he decided to do something about it.

Nunziato wanted to help not only veterans but other handicapped people, too. He spent the next 15 years helping to get barrier-free architecture installed in the Youngstown area, and that was before the Americans with Disabilities Act was approved.

“One phrase captures the spirit of Carl – never give up,” Congressman Ryan said.

With the building of a new VA clinic, Nunziato says it’s not about his achievements but those he’s helped.

“I am a symbol of a veteran. Not me. It’s the veterans,” he said.

