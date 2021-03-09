Rep. Tim Ryan introduces House measure to pull USPS electrical vehicle contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, joined with Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur, D-9th District, and California Congressman Jared Huffman to introduce a House Resolution calling on the Biden Administration to halt the USPS-Oshkosh contract until an investigation can be conducted.

Ryan and his colleagues say they want to ensure that 1) there was no inappropriate political influence in the process of awarding the contract and 2) that the proposed contract is consistent with the President’s Executive Order to electrify the federal fleet.

The resolution is being introduced after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced during testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee that only 10% of the new USPS fleet will be electric, despite the winning Oshkosh vehicle offering an EV option.

The lawmakers say media reports show suspicious stock trades ahead of the USPS-Oshkosh contract announcement, including a $54 million purchase of Oshkosh Corporation stock just hours before DeJoy announced the contract award.

“It is far past time to bring the United States Postal Service into the 21st century,” said Rep. Tim Ryan. “There is no question that electric is the future of the automotive industry. President Biden knows this, and that is why he signed an Executive Order to electrify our federal fleet. Currently, over 141,000 of the aging postal trucks average only ten miles per gallon. These trucks are at the end of their operational lifespan and we need to buy new ones – so why wouldn’t we go electric? This deal must be halted until we can guarantee that there was no inappropriate political or financial influence and that the contract is consistent with President Biden’s Executive Order to electrify our fleet.”

Given USPS vehicles represent roughly a third of the federal fleet, electrifying the next generation of USPS vehicles at a rate of only 10% would be inconsistent with President Biden’s effort to electrify the entire federal fleet and would undermine the Administration’s mission to combat climate change, the lawmakers wrote.

“This contract is a multi-billion dollar opportunity to reimagine the federal fleet and develop this critical domestic supply chain. We can’t fumble it,” Rep. Kaptur concluded.

Cincinnati-based Workhorse was in the running for the contract to build electric vehicles for the USPS, and there were hopes that they would use Lordstown Motors to do that. Workhorse owns a 10% share of Lordstown Motors.

Rep. Ryan sent a letter to the SEC requesting an investigation into the suspicious trades of Oshkosh stock leading up to the contract announcement.

The bill also follows a letter penned by Rep. Kaptur, Rep. Ryan, and Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, calling on President Biden to halt the contract.

Full bill text can be found here.