Local lawmakers react to Capitol officer killed after driver rams barricade

Rep. Tim Ryan is in charge of the committee that funds the U.S. Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A Capitol police officer is dead after a car rammed into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon. The driver got out of the vehicle and lunged at them with a knife in his hand before police fired on the suspect.

The suspect died at a hospital, officials said. Both officers were hospitalized, and one of them “succumbed to his injuries,” Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan held a press briefing where he said he is waiting to learn more about the suspect and the motive. There is no word yet if this incident is any way related to the Jan. 6. Capitol riot.

Ryan is in charge of the committee that funds the U.S. Capitol Police. He said morale in the department has been impacted by the events of the past few months.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement:

“I’m deeply saddened by the news that a U.S. Capitol police officer has died today as a result of another violent attack on our nation’s capital. Our hearts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends, as well as the other officer injured in the attack. My office will continue to closely monitor the situation and offer any assistance we can to help keep our law enforcement officials — and the public they serve — safe.”

