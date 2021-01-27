Rep. Tim Ryan extends invitation to President Biden to visit Valley

He invited the president to tour Lordstown Motors and the Ultium Battery Manufacturing Plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, invited President Joe Biden to visit the Valley.

He invited the president to tour Lordstown Motors and the Ultium Battery Manufacturing Plant, both in Lordstown.

Ryan says he wants to show off “Voltage Valley” to the president, highlighting partnerships with Youngstown State University, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, BRITE Energy Innovations and America Makes.

“We are leveraging both our traditional and advanced manufacturing strengths together with our emerging capabilities in clean energy and e-mobility to revitalize our region, providing well-paying jobs for our citizens, address global energy and environmental concerns, and once again, regain our place as a valued national manufacturing center,” Ryan wrote in a letter to President Biden.

There was no timeline suggested in the letter. Ryan ended the correspondence with “I look forward to your positive response so that we might schedule an opportunity.”

Ryan also invited President Biden to attend a “Voltage Valley” roundtable, which will include area leaders in government, academia, clean energy research, energy entrepreneurship and economic and workforce development, to discuss strategic initiatives and opportunities to accelerate local efforts that align with the current administration’s goals.