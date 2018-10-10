Rep. Schiavoni joins Innovation Ohio to talk about ECOT

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - State Senator Joe Schiavoni, D-33rd District, stopped in Mahoning County Wednesday to emphasize accountability and transparency heading into the November election.

Schiavoni was joined by Innovation Ohio researcher Stephen Deyer to show how Youngstown and surrounding counties were affected by the ECOT scandal earlier this year and what Deyer calls "the largest scandal in Ohio's political history."

Schiavoni says he wants voters to look at the facts and see how the current administration in Columbus handled the situation. He wants voters to have all the information before they make their decision.

“People should go to the websites, they should read the news, they should look and see what candidate has been saying about what they want to do and then make a decision, but don't just believe all these political ads,” Schiavoni said. “I want people to look at debates. I want people to look at a lot of things that somebody had done in their life rather than just these eye-catching negative ads.”

Wednesday is the first day of early voting in Ohio. The midterm election will happen on November 8.



