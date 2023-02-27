YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Nick Santucci, R-Howland, has introduced legislation in order to create the Community Connectors Workforce Program.

The program aims to encourage young adults and students to work as well as train them for future careers.

The program will identify available jobs and connect businesses and other employers with students for professional work experience, internships and career mentorship.

“The goal of this program is to give students the tools necessary to succeed as they enter the workforce and over the course of their professional career,” Santucci said. “Area employers tell me they struggle to find young people who want to work, and the ones that do want to work are often unprepared for even entry-level jobs. It’s our responsibility to make sure our education system is preparing our kids for life after graduation.”

The legislative measure is awaiting its bill number and committee assignment.