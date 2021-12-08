VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A spending bill for the nation’s military is now on its way to President Biden’s desk for his signature after it was passed through the House of Representatives Tuesday.

Among other provisions, Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, said the measure will improve pay for military reservists, such as those serving at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Ryan says right now, reservists are paid only half of what their active duty counterparts make.

“Now, all of the men and women who go out there every month and work out there are going to be on par with active duty, which is a huge shot in the arm that’s going to be. That’s money in their pocket, hundreds of dollars a month,” Ryan said.

Ryan says the bill will not only help those serving at the base but will help local businesses as reservists spend their money.