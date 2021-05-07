Rep. Ryan presses Air Force to provide new planes for air reserve station

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is trying to get more C130-J planes for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Ryan made a pitch Friday to Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth and Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown to provide funding that could deliver additional C-130J aircraft to Youngstown Air Reserve Stationt. Four new planes have already been secured.

“Completing the procurement of additional modernized planes will help mission capability and readiness of the 910th Airlift Wing. This federal funding deserves to go to YARS—one of Trumbull County’s largest employers where it will continue to support jobs and prosperity here in Northeast Ohio,” Ryan said.

In 2020, YARS was named as one of two finalists that would receive the planes.

Ryan wants the Air Force to re-examine the funding which was diverted under the Trump Administration to build the wall.

The Biden Administration stopped the use of Pentagon funds for the wall project.