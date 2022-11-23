HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage has announced that Pennsylvania Representative Mark Longietti has been hired as director of business and community development.

Longietti served as a Pennsylvania state representative for the 7th Legislative District for eight terms before announcing his retirement earlier this year. He will serve through Nov. 30, taking the position with the City of Hermitage on January 3.

As director of business and community development, Longietti will work to strengthen existing relationships with city businesses and industries and will assist them in identifying and assessing their needs and determining solutions to implement.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the City of Hermitage team and to focus my efforts on helping advance business and community development throughout the city and broader community. I look forward to partnering with a wide array of organizations and individuals as we enhance the economy and quality of life in the city and across the region. The opportunity is a natural extension of my work in the legislature, and I will draw on my experience to contribute as a member of a solid municipal team,” Longietti said.

Longietti is a graduate of Westminster College with a degree in economics and political science and is also a graduate of Boston College Law School.

Hermitage Board of Commissioners President Duane Piccirilli had high praise for the former representative.

“The addition of Mark Longietti to fill this position will provide more support for our existing businesses and industries, including those coming to Hermitage from Wheatland as the result of the merger. His skill set, character and experience make Mark the perfect individual to assume the duties and responsibilities of this new position,” Piccirilli said.