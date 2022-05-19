(WKBN) – On Thursday, U.S. Representative Mike Kelly announced the 2023 community project funding requests he plans to include in this year’s federal budget.

The 15 projects, which total more than $45 million, cover all five counties currently included in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

“The key to it is actually going to the communities and asking them, ‘So show us what it is you’re most concerned with. Show us what it is that we can ask for.’ Your tax dollars to be spent in a way that will benefit you, your family, your community in that part of the state,” Kelly said.

One of the requests is for the Mercer County commissioners to work on the U.S. Route 62 railroad tunnel.