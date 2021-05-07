Rep. Cutrona brings forth bill focusing on electric vehicles

(WKBN) – State Representative Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) introduced a bill that would establish an Electric Vehicle Commission if passed.

House Bill 292 would also create a temporary sales tax exemption for electric vehicle production parts.

“Remaining economically competitive within the region of Ohio and as well as with our neighboring states is a top priority,” Cutrona said. “I believe establishing this body also serves as an investment for job retention and economic development up here in Northeast Ohio.”

Cutrona said electric vehicles are on track to play an important part in the future of the vehicle industry. He said creating a commission to study and make recommendations on the issue is a step in the right direction.

Cutrona said details still need to be worked out in regards to jobs, workplace protection, consumer protection, environmental protection and how to encourage production growth of electric vehicles across Ohio.

The legislation has 18 cosponsors and is awaiting its first committee hearing.