SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s engineer says a project to install new sewer lines along a portion of Western Reserve Road is taking longer to complete.

It has been two months since a section of Western Reserve near the Five Points roundabout in Springfield Township had to close to all traffic. It was needed while construction crews worked around high-pressure fuel lines located very close to the sewer project.

Now, engineer Pat Ginnetti says other utility lines in the area have forced further delays.

“Again, these are unforeseen circumstances and you’re bringing safety into the equation with the type of utilities that are underground there. There are so many gas lines and the type of petroleum that’s running through those lines makes it very volatile to work through,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti hopes to have the work done soon but can’t give a specific date. He said other portions of the sewer project, which stretches west to Hitchcock Road in Boardman, are actually running ahead of schedule.