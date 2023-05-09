BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is set to reopen at the end of the month.

A broken water pipe forced the library to close back in December.

Since then, repair work has been taking place and is coming to a close, according to a post on the library’s Facebook page.

“We should soon have most of the furniture and equipment back in place. The books have been brought back to the library, and we’re organizing them on the shelves, arranging the DVDs,” the post read.

The library invites everyone to come out and see the building’s “fresh, new look” when it reopens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.